Village's community shop to relocate
- Credit: Google
A community-owned store, which was set up shortly after the first Covid lockdown, has announced the village's postman will open its new premises.
The Community Shop, in Brent Knoll. featured on BBC Radio Four's World Tonight show and has now relocated from Brent Street following confirmation that the site had been sold.
More than 130 villagers are shareholders of the store, and its secretary has told the Mercury that 'celebrity' Tim was the obvious choice to reopen the site.
David Sturgess said: “Tim is a celebrity in our village - he has opened our village fete, and he has demonstrated his musical skills at many of our events.
“We have had a superb response from our community when we had to move our operations from the former village shop to a new Portakabin in the village car-park.
"That required a team of villagers to transport the huge refrigerators and freezer to the new location. Now we are ready to welcome customers to our new location, and Tim was the unanimous choice of who should open our new shop."
The store will open on Saturday at 10.30am.
