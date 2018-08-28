Farmers market hosted by village
PUBLISHED: 10:03 15 January 2019
Archant
People flocked to Brent Knoll to browse through merchandise at the village farmers market.
Sausage rolls, chutneys and cider were on sale at the Brent Knoll Farmers Market at the village Parish Hall on Saturday.
Diana and John Wyatt had pictures and woollen gifts on sale, including gloves, hats and lavender bags.
Alexander Elton had homemade wooden ornaments on display, selling plates and birdhouse trinkets he designs through his Wood’n’Stuff business.
Jane and Mike Smith from Mike’s Pork, a business from the area that began in 2005, offered sausage-roll samples to hungry market goers.
Geoffrey Francis had some homemade jams, chutneys and pickles on sale, while Mac Hare from Westcroft Cider greeted people at his stall.
The next market will take place at the hall, in Brent Street, on February 9.