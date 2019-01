Farmers market hosted by village

Diana and John Wyatt with their stall at Brent Knoll Farmers Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON Archant

People flocked to Brent Knoll to browse through merchandise at the village farmers market.

Wood'n'Stuff made by Alexander Elton at Brent Knoll Farmer's Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON Wood'n'Stuff made by Alexander Elton at Brent Knoll Farmer's Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Sausage rolls, chutneys and cider were on sale at the Brent Knoll Farmers Market at the village Parish Hall on Saturday.

Diana and John Wyatt had pictures and woollen gifts on sale, including gloves, hats and lavender bags.

Alexander Elton had homemade wooden ornaments on display, selling plates and birdhouse trinkets he designs through his Wood’n’Stuff business.

Jane and Mike Smith from Mike’s Pork, a business from the area that began in 2005, offered sausage-roll samples to hungry market goers.

Jane and Mike Smith from Mike's Pork at Brent Knoll Farmer's Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON Jane and Mike Smith from Mike's Pork at Brent Knoll Farmer's Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Geoffrey Francis had some homemade jams, chutneys and pickles on sale, while Mac Hare from Westcroft Cider greeted people at his stall.

The next market will take place at the hall, in Brent Street, on February 9.

Geoffrey Francis with his Chutneys, Jams and Pickles at Brent Knoll Farmers Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON Geoffrey Francis with his Chutneys, Jams and Pickles at Brent Knoll Farmers Market. Picture MARK ATHERTON