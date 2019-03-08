Delays likely after roundabout crash
PUBLISHED: 09:26 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 22 May 2019
Archant
Traffic is slow after a crash at a A-road roundabout as emergency services deal with a collision.
One lane of the roundabout between the A38 Bristol Road and A370 Bridgwater Road in Brent Knoll is closed.
Police and ambulance services are at the scene, following an accident which happened at around 7am this morning (Wednesday).
The Mercury has contacted South Western Ambulance Service to learn if any injuries occurred.