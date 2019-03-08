Advanced search

Delays likely after roundabout crash

PUBLISHED: 09:26 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 22 May 2019

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Traffic is slow after a crash at a A-road roundabout as emergency services deal with a collision.

One lane of the roundabout between the A38 Bristol Road and A370 Bridgwater Road in Brent Knoll is closed.

Police and ambulance services are at the scene, following an accident which happened at around 7am this morning (Wednesday).

The Mercury has contacted South Western Ambulance Service to learn if any injuries occurred.

