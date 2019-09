Spectacular scarecrows shown off around village

Neve, Jocelyn, Emily and Martha with Iron Bru by the Carroll family.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A plethora of straw figures were displayed around a village over the weekend.

Leslie Plant Solutions Plus by George Collins.Picture: Jeremy Long Leslie Plant Solutions Plus by George Collins.Picture: Jeremy Long

Brent Knoll Scarecrow Trail attracts people from across the region to look, and judge, people's efforts, which were entered in the competition on Saturday and Sunday.

Impressive mannequins ran along the theme of brands, and Ronald McDonald, Wallace and Gromit and Compare the Meerkat entries made an appearance.

This year's winners were Aardman, second Walkers Crisps and third Thatchers.

A spokesman for the event said: "A big thank you to everyone who came along, our sponsors and amazing scarecrow builders, who excelled themselves again.

McDonalds by the Dixon family.Picture: Jeremy Long McDonalds by the Dixon family.Picture: Jeremy Long

"We would also like to thank rainbow and brownie groups which made cakes, as well as guides who came to help out over the weekend.

"Finally, thank you to Brent Knoll rainbow, brownie and guide leaders who make all this fun possible."

Wallace and Gromit, Aardman by the Snellgrove Steer family.Picture: Jeremy Long Wallace and Gromit, Aardman by the Snellgrove Steer family.Picture: Jeremy Long

Milka by the Luff family.Picture: Jeremy Long Milka by the Luff family.Picture: Jeremy Long

Goy Yer Gatso by the Cole family.Picture: Jeremy Long Goy Yer Gatso by the Cole family.Picture: Jeremy Long

Compare the Meerkat by the Raffillo family.Picture: Jeremy Long Compare the Meerkat by the Raffillo family.Picture: Jeremy Long