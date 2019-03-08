Village raises hundreds of pounds with fete

The Chalice Morris Men from Brent Knoll get ready to perform Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Circus skills, dancing demonstrations and games filled Brent Knoll as villagers celebrated their annual fete.

Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19 Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19

Children from Brent Knoll Primary School showed off their dancing skills, followed by the Chalice Morris Men, while music was provided by the ukelele band who performed throughout the day.

The school ran circus themed games, with tricycles and juggling acts, and there were also pig races and traditional fairground games for families to enjoy.

Bakers took along their creations to be judged in the cake competition.

The event is organised by the members of the parish hall and St Michael's Church committee. Councillor Bob Filmer said: "It went really well. Lots of people turned up.

Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19 Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19

"We're not certain of the total raised yet, but were are expecting it to be around £3,000, which is terrific."

Proceeds will be split between the parish hall and church.

Lions pig racing Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19 Lions pig racing Brent Knoll Village Fair 8,06,19