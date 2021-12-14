Somerset teen sets sights on windsurfing glory after donation

A Somerset teenager has been awarded a new board in order to further his windsurfing ambitions.

Ollie Baker, from Brent Knoll, is one of 14 youngsters across the UK to benefit from donations from the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

Launched in 2013, the partnership through RYA OnBoard supports youngsters who display enthusiasm, drive, talent and commitment to the sport.

Now, 13-year-old Ollie has been awarded a Bic Techno to improve his windsurfing with the Axbridge Animals at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club.

This September, he took part in the RYA Regional Junior Championships in Weymouth and, inspired by the tuition and racing, he applied to be part of the winter regional training group (formerly called the Zone Squad) and was offered a place.

His mum, Paula, said: “We wanted to support Ollie’s interest but the financial commitment was weighing on our minds.

"This amazing gift makes it all a little easier and means that as a whole family (dog and all) we are now able to concentrate on looking forward to some fun windsurfing adventures together.”

For more information about how to get involved in sailing, visit www.rya.org.uk/start-boating/get-onboard-childrens-sailing.