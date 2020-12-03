Airport appeal to be heard in the summer

Published: 1:43 PM December 3, 2020

The public inquiry into Bristol Airport's appeal against the decision by North Somerset Council to refuse the airport's expansion plans will be heard in the summer.

The Government's Planning Inspectorate (PINs) has set the start date for the inquiry for July 20 and it is expected to last for four weeks.

The decision to reject the airport's application to expand was made at a special meeting of the council's planning and regulatory committee in February and then confirmed by the same committee in March.

The airport lodged its appeal in September, stating the plans to expand its capacity will ‘offer passengers more routes and flights from the South West directly, create jobs, facilitate inward investment and inbound tourism, and support greener and more sustainable, regional economic growth’.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of the council, said: "A team of specialist consultants has been assembled to mount a robust defence of the council’s decision and a senior QC has already been appointed to lead the case."

PINs has allowed the airport to submit updated information before the appeal formally starts which takes into account the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This information has now been received and the council is notifying all those who commented on the original planning application so that they can make their comments on the appeal based on the most up-to-date submissions by the airport.

Comments need to be submitted by no later than January 6.

The council will pass all responses received onto PINs so that they can take them into account when the appeal starts.

The council has set up this dedicated page on its website so that people can follow the appeal's progress and the various procedures which have to be followed.

The page includes a number of FAQs which explain the technicalities of the process.

Following this consultation PINs will formally start the appeal process on January 11.

This will be the trigger for various deadlines for the submission of documents by all those involved in the appeal.

At that stage the council will again write to all those who commented on the planning application to explain how they can take part in the appeal process.

To view and comment on the updated information submitted by the airport go to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/airportappeal.