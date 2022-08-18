Bristol Airport braced for busiest two-day period

More than 32,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the airport per day. - Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport is bracing itself for the busiest days of the year so far as more than 30,000 passengers are expected to fly per day before the August Bank Holiday.

Palma (Majorca), Alicante and Dublin are among the most visited destinations for holidaymakers this month.

The airport's chief operating officer has reminded visitors to plan ahead by checking in online and arriving at the terminal at least two hours before departure times.

Jet2, TUI, and easyJet customers can check in their bags the evening before their morning flight – with free parking in the Short Stay car park being provided.

Bristol Airport COO, Graeme Gamble says it has seen the fastest recovery in passenger numbers. - Credit: Bristol Airport

Graeme Gamble said: “We have already seen a strong increase in passenger numbers over the past few months and we are approaching pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"With Bristol Airport seeing the fastest recovery of any UK airport, the strong demand for travel demonstrates the continued customer confidence in travelling abroad."

August 25 and 26 are expected to have 32,000 passengers a day.

Mr Gamble added: “Whilst the airport has seen some challenges over the past few months, the Bristol Airport team and business partners have been working hard to ensure customers have as smooth and easy a journey through our terminal as possible.

"This includes recruiting hundreds of people and we have held a series of jobs fairs. In addition, non-operational colleagues have been in the operation every week, working shifts to support our frontline teams."

Surge teams have been put in place to help ease the increase in passengers.

The airport also insists flyers complete the following checklist to speed up the security check process: