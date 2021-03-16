Documentary on Bristol Airport launched by campaign group

Published: 3:00 PM March 16, 2021

Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) has launched a documentary that follows the year-long campaign they ran to help stop Bristol Airport from expanding.

Last year North Somerset councillors serving on the planning and scrutiny committee rejected the planning application that would see the airport accommodating an extra two million passengers per year.

BAAN spokesman, Richard Baxter said: “It had been an amazing and emotional journey with local people coming together to take on the might of the airport.

"We felt the story of the campaign to help defeat the airport needed to be told and hopefully will inspire other activist groups to do the same.

"The message we wanted to convey is strive to be focused and creative in your campaigning.”

The film, called The Plane Truth, was made by David Mathias with the help of Peter Brownlee and Sue Western and was undertaken during the second and third lockdowns.

It successfully weaves together video footage of some of the campaign events, photos and media clippings along with interviews from some of the key players from BAAN.

To watch the documentary, log on to www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6RIGHAvgUs