Great Western Air Ambulance named Bristol Airport’s Charity partner for 2019

Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: Tammy Lynn Kwan TAMARA LYNN KWAN

Great Western Air Ambulance charity (GWAA) has been chosen as Bristol Airport’s charity partner for 2019.

GWAA provides critical care and air ambulance services to people living in North Somerset, Bristol and Gloucestershire.

The charity had a record number of call outs in 2018, attending to 1,887 incidents across the region,

Holly Adlem, corporate partnerships co-ordinator at GWAA, said: “We’re so grateful to have been chosen as Bristol Airport’s charity of the year.

“We rely completely on support from our local community so to have Bristol Airport on board will make a massive difference to us, helping us to continue providing our life-saving service to those who need it the most.”

Last year, the airport raised more than £20,000 for Children’s Hospice South West, which runs Wraxall’s Charlton Farm, through events including collections in the terminal, raffles, and cake sales.