Bristol Airport grants £160,000 for local play areas, sports clubs and more

Bristol Airport handed out more than £160,000 worth of funding to community projects during 2021.

The funding will pay for various schemes such as outdoor play areas for both Backwell Junior School and Wrington Primary School.

Elsewhere, cricket covers have been supplied to Cleeve Cricket Club, dugout shelters for Wrington & Redhill Football Club and nature conservation schemes for Bristol Avon River Trust and Avon Wildlife Trust.

Cleeve Cricket Club was one sports club to secure funding. - Credit: Nick Page. Hayman.

The chair of the fund told the Mercury and Times that its work is vital to help North Somerset's communities grow.

Barry Hamblin said: “The past 12 months has been another challenging year for local community groups due to the ongoing issues of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be able to grant over £160,000 to support worthwhile community groups is a huge achievement and it has allowed projects to continue to improve, grow and provide essential support for local residents in close proximity to the airport.

"We understand the importance of the fund and how it can be a valuable part of the local community life. We want to be a ‘force for good’ for the local community groups.

"We look forward to continuing our support to community groups in 2022.”

More than £1.2million has been awarded by the fund since it was founded in 2012.