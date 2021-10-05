News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bristol Airport trials futuristic shuttlebus

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM October 5, 2021   
The electric Co-Bus will shuttle people from the airport's terminal to flights. - Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has begun trialling a state-of-the-art, electric airside bus to shuttle passengers between its terminal building and their flights.

The move is a part of the airport's aim to become net zero by the year 2030.

Manufacturer, COBUS Industries, has supplied the vehicle, which can carry up to 110 passengers at a time, and Bristol Airport's head of sustainability, James Shearman, stated he is delighted to begin the partnership.

He said: "We are committed to embedding sustainability principles into the way we work every day, the way we develop and the way we collaborate.

"We are delighted to be working with COBUS Industries in helping deliver our sustainability targets and reducing airport emissions.

"This is only one project we are working on to achieve being a net zero airport operation by 2030.”

Benefits from the trial bus will be evaluated against that of the airport's existing fleet before a permanent decision is made.

