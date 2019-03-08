Protesters rally in opposition to Bristol Airport expansion
PUBLISHED: 17:20 09 September 2019
Pete Brownlee
Campaigners fought against Bristol Airport's expansion through a protest.
More than 50 people took to the streets in opposition against the idea to increase the size of the terminal, improve road access and create more parking spaces.
If North Somerset Council approves the plans, the maximum number of passengers which pass through Bristol Airport's doors will rise to 12 million per year by 2025.
Campaign leader, Bill Roberts, said: "The airport expansion would be terrible in terms of carbon emissions, traffic gridlock, noise and pollution.
"Expansion relies on the belief that we can keep taking more and more from earth and act oblivious to the consequences, which are seen every week around the world in forest fires, heat waves and melting glaciers."
For more informations about the plans, search for 18/P/5118/OUT on North Somerset's planning portal.