Bristol Airport to fund green projects

Published: 4:00 PM August 10, 2021

Bristol Airport will invest £250,000 into projects which could help it reduce carbon emissions. - Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has confirmed it will provide funding up to £250,000 for South West businesses that can offer research or projects to help decarbonise the aviation industry.

Aviation Carbon Transition (ACT) Programme can provide grants up to £50,000 for each company willing to take part, with no cap on the number of applications being awarded and Bristol Airport will look favourably on matched-funded projects.

Bristol Airport is willing to invest up to £50,000 per project. - Credit: BBC LDRS

Sustainability director, Simon Earle, believes that North Somerset and its surrounding areas offer a range of expertise for the airport.

Mr Earle said: “Our region has a unique cluster of aerospace companies, expertise, and world-leading universities.

"The ACT Programme will provide them with funding to kick-start exciting new initiatives to move aviation towards net-zero, with the option of the airport being available as a testbed for new technology.

You may also want to watch:

“We are committed to net-zero operations by 2030 with the ACT Programme part of our efforts to work in partnership and cut emissions from flights. We are excited to see what ideas come forward.”

For more information, visit www.bristolairport.co.uk