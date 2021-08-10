Bristol Airport to fund green projects
- Credit: Bristol Airport
Bristol Airport has confirmed it will provide funding up to £250,000 for South West businesses that can offer research or projects to help decarbonise the aviation industry.
Aviation Carbon Transition (ACT) Programme can provide grants up to £50,000 for each company willing to take part, with no cap on the number of applications being awarded and Bristol Airport will look favourably on matched-funded projects.
Sustainability director, Simon Earle, believes that North Somerset and its surrounding areas offer a range of expertise for the airport.
Mr Earle said: “Our region has a unique cluster of aerospace companies, expertise, and world-leading universities.
"The ACT Programme will provide them with funding to kick-start exciting new initiatives to move aviation towards net-zero, with the option of the airport being available as a testbed for new technology.
“We are committed to net-zero operations by 2030 with the ACT Programme part of our efforts to work in partnership and cut emissions from flights. We are excited to see what ideas come forward.”
For more information, visit www.bristolairport.co.uk
