News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

May 17: Bristol Airport 'disappointed' with green list

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Bristol Airport.

Bristol Airport's CEO Dave Lees said he was "disappointed" with the limited number of countries placed on the Government's green list. - Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport's chief executive says he is disappointed with the limited number of countries on the Government's green list for air travel.

In total, 12 countries were unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all of which require no quarantine period upon returning to the UK from May 17.

Dave Lees believes this is a positive step but expects more countries to be added at a later date.

Mr Lees said: "Confirming the list of green countries is another small step forward to safely resuming international travel from May 17 onward.

"The initial list is disappointing, offering a limited number of destinations being placed on the green list.

"With the worldwide vaccination programme, we expect more countries to be added to the green list in the coming months. This will provide surety and confidence to customers in arranging the long-awaited family visit, a well-deserved holiday or business trip."

Dave Lees, left, and Liam Fox MP, right, both back calls for Covid-19 testing at Bristol Airport. Pi

Dave Lees, left, and Liam Fox MP, right, both back calls for Covid-19 testing at Bristol Airport. Picture taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Liam Fox MP

Gibraltar, Portugal, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Iceland, Brunei and the Faroe Islands, as well as several British Overseas Territories are on the green list.

Each of these countries holds its own regulations in regards to who can enter their countries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  2. 2 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
  3. 3 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
  1. 4 Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass
  2. 5 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights 
  3. 6 May 17: Which pubs are reopening across Weston?
  4. 7 Top chefs and live-fire stage set for Valley Fest
  5. 8 May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease
  6. 9 Lockdown easing: Clip 'N Climb 'counting down the days' to reopening
  7. 10 Conservative named as Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner

Bristol Airport's boss added: The aviation sector has been devastated by the pandemic and Bristol Airport, along with airports across the UK, has never had the opportunity to recover during what continues to be the most challenging period in our history."

Research conducted by the Airport Operators Association (AOA) reveals that all green listed countries accounted for just 5.5 per cent of passengers over the summer months of July-August in 2019.

AOA's chief executive, Karen Dee shared Dave Lees frustrations at the limited number of countries that made the list.

Ms Dee said: "Given the success of the UK’s vaccine roll-out, it is disappointing that so few countries are on the green list. This is not yet the meaningful, four-nation restart UK airports and the economy need.

“UK airports are ready to welcome back passengers from May 17, with high levels of health and hygiene measures in place, and we welcome confirmation that international travel will resume."

Bristol Airport
Lockdown Easing
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The glowing artwork appeared on the Mendip Hills a week ago.

Mystery of hillside artwork in Somerset village revealed

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

Weston seafront

Royal Pier Hotel redevelopment would 'help to regenerate town'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Weston. Picture: Vultur Sebastian

North Somerset Council

Council hits out at 'flawed' report ranking Weston as second-worst...

Carrington Walker

person
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Mercury building up for sale

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus