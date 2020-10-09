Tickets to Bristol Aiport’s ‘world first’ drive-in Christmas panto land today
PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 October 2020
Bristol Airport
Bristol Airport will host the world’s first drive-in Christmas pantomime, with tickets available from today (Friday).
The performances will take place in the airport carpark as part of the nationwide Car Park Panto series.
Tickets are priced at £47 with a £2.50 booking charge.
Bristol Airport’s retail operations manager, Andrew Morris confirmed the airport was ‘delighted’ to host Car Park Panto.
The shows themselves are a Birmingham Stage Company and Horrible Histories production.
Dubbed Horrible Christmas, the show is not likely to be a traditional pantomime.
Andrew Morris added: “This year more than ever families need to have the opportunity of enjoying theatre, entertainment and performances in a Covid safe way.
“This innovative approach will ensure that Christmas cheer and fun can be enjoyed by all the family.”
Horrible Christmas will land at Bristol Airport on December 19 for two performances.
To book tickets, log on to www.carparkparty.com
