Bristol Airport introduces Jet2 flight

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM July 7, 2021   
Jet2 unveils Bristol Airport flights

Jet2 CEO, Steve Heapy and his Bristol team. - Credit: Jet2

Bristol Airport has announced it will work alongside holiday package provider Jet2 as business begins to ramp up with more holiday destinations added to the Government's green travel list.

The inaugural Jet2 flight took off from Bristol Airport on Monday - taking passengers to Majorca and indulging them with a red-carpet entrance to the airport.

Majorca, along with Menorca, Ibiza and Madiera, was recently adding to the green travel list - this means travellers heading there will not have to isolate upon arrival.

Bristol Airport announces Jet2Holidays partnership

Jet2 CEO, Steve Heapy. - Credit: Jet2

The airport's chief operating officer revealed that the news is positive for those on English soil too - as it has created more than 200 jobs in the region.

Graeme Gamble said: "We know from our customer research there is pent-up demand for air travel in the region. 

"This is a major step forwards for Bristol Airport recovering from the impact of the pandemic with the airline’s base at Bristol creating 200 job opportunities initially and this number increasing as the base grows, providing significant investment and an increase in the choice of destinations and holidays available to customers in the region."


Bristol Airport
South West

