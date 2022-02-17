News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bristol Airport to host jobs fair

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:16 PM February 17, 2022
Bristol Airport.

More than 400 jobs will be available for the summer period. - Credit: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport will create more than 400 jobs as it prepares for a busy summer period next month.

The airport will be teaming up with other employers to host a jobs fair offering roles in customer service, hospitality, retail and security.

People's director, Debbie Hartshorn, said the airport expected a busy summer season as Covid travel restrictions ease.

Bristol Airport

The jobs fair will take place on March 3. - Credit: Bristol Airport

"As travel restrictions ease, we are now able to see the road to recovery for the aviation industry," she said.

"With a very busy summer season ahead of us, we will be hosting our first face-to-face jobs fair since the pandemic showcasing a wide range of employers and hundreds of interesting roles to suit people with different skills and experiences.

“No two days working at an airport are the same, and our teams need a good mix of those starting out in their working career and those with more life experience."

The jobs fair will be held in Lulsgate House at Bristol Airport on March 3, between noon and 3pm.


