Weston college to host Bristol Airport jobs fair

Bristol Airport will be holding a jobs fair at Weston College later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which runs from 10am-1pm on February 26, will feature more than 40 employers, with a range of jobs available at the airport in fields including security, retail, catering, and check-in.

The fair, at the college’s conference centre, in Lower Church Road runs from 10am-1pm.

There is free parking on-site, or attendees can catch the A1, A2 and A3 Airport Flyers buses to the event for £1.

Tracey, a bus driver at the airport said: “When I arrived at the fair I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do.

“However, everyone I spoke to was really helpful.

“They told me all about life at the airport and made me feel at ease.

“Within a few days I was interviewed and offered a job in the PCV team.”

Attendees should remember to take along their CV for evaluation and successful applicants must be cleared for a security pass.