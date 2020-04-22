Advanced search

Bristol Airport to open drive-through coronavirus key worker testing facility

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 22 April 2020

A drive through coronavirus testing facility for keyworkers is opening at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport.

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at Bristol Airport as part of the Government’s drive to increase testing for key workers.

The site is part of a network of 32 testing sites being set up around the UK, and will operate on an appointment-only basis for NHS staff and other key workers.

The site, run by G4S and Boots will administer PCR swab tests used to identify if someone currently has the virus,

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “The Government is scaling up the national effort to boost testing capacity for coronavirus.

“This new service will help end the uncertainty of whether NHS, social care staff and other key workers need to stay at home, meaning those who test negative will be able to return to work.

“This is a national effort and we are proud to be working with a number of partners to turn this ambition into a reality and roll out additional capacity to where it is needed.”

Professor John Newton, national coordinator for the UK coronavirus testing strategy, said: “New testing sites such as this are critical in supporting NHS staff and other front-line workers who are isolating at home to return safely to work if the test is negative.

“This is a brilliant example of industries and businesses turning their resources to creating and rolling out mass testing at scale, which will help to deliver on our aim of carrying out 100,000 tests a day across the UK by the end of the month.”

Dave Lees, Bristol Airport’s chief executive said: “I am very proud that Bristol Airport is able to play a small but extremely important role in supporting the Government’s target to test more and more front-line NHS and keyworkers by making available our staff car park and facilities to become a large scale drive-through testing station.

“We have been in constant contact with the government to play our part in the Covid-19 response plan including facilitating repatriation, essential flying, military and medical flights and all vital air links necessary at this time.

“I would like to say an enormous thank you to all the teams involved at Bristol Airport and within the Department for Health and Social Care, who have mobilised really quickly to make this testing station a reality.

“Covid-19 has impacted all families across the UK and we are indebted to all NHS, carers and all key workers helping to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times.”

