Advanced search

Protest against Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal planned for this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

Protests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Protests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A protest against Bristol Airport’s decision to appeal its rejected planning application will take place this weekend.

Protests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of people will march to the airport from nearby Felton Common in a staged ‘mourning procession’ at noon on Saturday.

The protest will be socially distanced, single file, silent, and organised around the theme of death.

Coordinated by the community, environment and Extinction Rebellion groups, the event promises a large turn out to bring attention to the issue.

Ben Moss, spokesman for the organisers of the march, said: “When the refusal of Bristol International Airport (BIA) expansion plans became international news in February this year, everyone thought we’d seen the death of the terrifying fantasy of an expanded airport in this time of ecological and climate emergency. We were wrong.

Protests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“Despite overwhelming public objections to the idea, enforced by an outright refusal from North Somerset Council to the planning application, Canadian-owned BIA is appealing against this decision.

“This appeal, and Bristol Airport’s determination to expand, portents a death of many things: it is not just about the loss of clean air, biodiversity and the health and wellbeing of local people; a democratic process, underpinned by massive public objection, is being threatened, whilst lies about economic benefits and carbon-neutrality are spread with flagrant disregard to the truth.

“We’re in a climate and ecological emergency, with a global coronavirus pandemic surrounding us too. Death is all around us.

“The last thing on earth we need is more flights from an expanded airport, burning more carbon and contributing to loss of human life around the globe.”

Protests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The airport confirmed on August 6 it intends to appeal the council’s decision to refuse its planning application to expand its facilities from 10 million to 12 million passengers per year.

Izzy Russell, student and environmental campaigner, added: “So many of us locals are absolutely enraged by the airport’s decision to appeal, that we have decided to meet in common opposition to the planned expansion and march – safely, with social distancing in place – up to the airport, in a themed procession.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worlebury retain Westbury Trophy title against Weston rivals

Worlebury and Weston Lady captains Sue Tarry and Alison Whitewood with the Westbury Trophy

Fantastic Fernley completes title hat-trick at Weston

Club champion Sam Fernley with captain Andrew Balcombe at Weston Golf Club

Protest against Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal planned for this weekend

Protests against Bristol Airports expansion were held in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Avery and McCootie among goals as Weston record win over Bristol City XI

Nick McCootie opened the scoring for Weston in their 2-1 victory over Bristol City XI. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.