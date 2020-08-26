Protest against Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal planned for this weekend
PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020
Archant
A protest against Bristol Airport’s decision to appeal its rejected planning application will take place this weekend.
Hundreds of people will march to the airport from nearby Felton Common in a staged ‘mourning procession’ at noon on Saturday.
The protest will be socially distanced, single file, silent, and organised around the theme of death.
Coordinated by the community, environment and Extinction Rebellion groups, the event promises a large turn out to bring attention to the issue.
Ben Moss, spokesman for the organisers of the march, said: “When the refusal of Bristol International Airport (BIA) expansion plans became international news in February this year, everyone thought we’d seen the death of the terrifying fantasy of an expanded airport in this time of ecological and climate emergency. We were wrong.
“Despite overwhelming public objections to the idea, enforced by an outright refusal from North Somerset Council to the planning application, Canadian-owned BIA is appealing against this decision.
“This appeal, and Bristol Airport’s determination to expand, portents a death of many things: it is not just about the loss of clean air, biodiversity and the health and wellbeing of local people; a democratic process, underpinned by massive public objection, is being threatened, whilst lies about economic benefits and carbon-neutrality are spread with flagrant disregard to the truth.
“We’re in a climate and ecological emergency, with a global coronavirus pandemic surrounding us too. Death is all around us.
“The last thing on earth we need is more flights from an expanded airport, burning more carbon and contributing to loss of human life around the globe.”
The airport confirmed on August 6 it intends to appeal the council’s decision to refuse its planning application to expand its facilities from 10 million to 12 million passengers per year.
Izzy Russell, student and environmental campaigner, added: “So many of us locals are absolutely enraged by the airport’s decision to appeal, that we have decided to meet in common opposition to the planned expansion and march – safely, with social distancing in place – up to the airport, in a themed procession.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.