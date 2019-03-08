Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

27,000 people a day pass through Bristol Airport per day over Easter Break

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 April 2019

Bristol Airport has been named the best in Europe

Bristol Airport has been named the best in Europe

Bristol Airport

Around 27,000 people a day will have passed through Bristol Airport during the Easter school holidays.

New figures released by the airport reveal more than 400,000 people will have used the airport from April 6-23.

Top destinations over the period included the Canary Islands, Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia with European destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels also popular amoung travellers.

Nigel Scott, business development director at the airport, said: “We are seeing an increase in passengers going away for a weekend city break or to enjoy some early sunshine.

“We have been busy over the winter season preparing for the summer and various development projects in the terminal have been completed.

“The work includes opening new restaurants and improvements in the car parks including completion of the multi-storey car park due to open shortly.”

Most Read

Weston restaurant reopens with new menu and chef after makeover

Staff at the Old Thatched Cottage. Picture: Empica

Man arrested after assault in town centre alley

Police were called to an incident in Kings Lane Picture: Gareth Newnham

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

PICTURES: Thousands visit Weston for sunny Easter weekend

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Most Read

Weston restaurant reopens with new menu and chef after makeover

Staff at the Old Thatched Cottage. Picture: Empica

Man arrested after assault in town centre alley

Police were called to an incident in Kings Lane Picture: Gareth Newnham

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

PICTURES: Thousands visit Weston for sunny Easter weekend

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Appeal for help to find missing Uma

Uma Kulkarni has been missing since April 3 and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Desserts parlour and flats plan for former banks in centre of town

Two former Burnham banks could be set for redevelopment Picture: Google

Jewellery haul snatched from 90-year-old veteran

John Brook had his jewellery stolen from his home. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

27,000 people a day pass through Bristol Airport per day over Easter Break

Bristol Airport has been named the best in Europe

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready for Eastbourne visit

Chris Harris (pic Colin Burnett)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists