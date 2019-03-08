27,000 people a day pass through Bristol Airport per day over Easter Break

Bristol Airport has been named the best in Europe Bristol Airport

Around 27,000 people a day will have passed through Bristol Airport during the Easter school holidays.

New figures released by the airport reveal more than 400,000 people will have used the airport from April 6-23.

Top destinations over the period included the Canary Islands, Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia with European destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels also popular amoung travellers.

Nigel Scott, business development director at the airport, said: “We are seeing an increase in passengers going away for a weekend city break or to enjoy some early sunshine.

“We have been busy over the winter season preparing for the summer and various development projects in the terminal have been completed.

“The work includes opening new restaurants and improvements in the car parks including completion of the multi-storey car park due to open shortly.”