Popular coffee chain opens at Bristol Airport
PUBLISHED: 14:53 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 01 October 2020
Bristol Airport
Bristol Airport flyers will be able to dine at SOHO Coffee after it opened in the departure lounge today (Thursday).
The store is the South West chain’s first airport location.
Managing director, Penny Manuel revealed a store inside Bristol Airport has been long sought-after.
Penny said: “We have long had the aim to open our own SOHO airport store in our heartland.
“A regular traveller through Bristol Airport, I have observed with their intensive programme of investment and improvement during recent times, and wanted SOHO to be part of that journey.”
The company is widely regarded as the first artisan coffee chain in the UK and relies on organic ingredients.
Bristol Airport’s head of commercial, Tom Hack said: “We welcome such a recognisable regional brand which supports local supply chains and offers employment to the region at such an important time.”
