Bristol Aiport lodges appeal against refusal to expand facilities

An artist's impression of Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has submitted an appeal against its rejected expansion plan.

An artist's impression of what Bristol Airport may look like in future. Picture: Bristol Airport An artist's impression of what Bristol Airport may look like in future. Picture: Bristol Airport

The appeal was submitted earlier this week, before the Saturday deadline.

The airport announced its intention to appeal the decision in August.

The decision will now be made by an independent planning inspector or, if the appeal is recovered, by the Government.

Bristol Airport said plans to expand its capacity will ‘offer passengers more routes and flights from the South West directly, create jobs, facilitate inward investment and inbound tourism, and support greener and more sustainable, regional economic growth’.

Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

An airport spokesman said: “Bristol Airport has submitted its appeal against North Somerset Council’s decision to refuse its planning application to increase capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers per year.

“Bristol Airport welcomes the opportunity to submit their appeal and commence the appeal process.

“The decision to refuse the planning application was contrary to the recommendation of the council’s own planning officers.

“As the UK emerges from the coronavirus pandemic it is essential that all regions of the country are given the opportunity to grow to their full potential and contribute to the national recovery effort.”

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against Bristol Airport's appeal plans. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Protesters gathered to demonstrate against Bristol Airport's appeal plans. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Campaigners against the airport expansion are ‘dismayed’ that the airport’s management has submitted its appeal.

Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) will gather a legal team to give evidence on the impact of aviation on climate change at the appeal.

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against Bristol Airport's appeal plans. Picture: Nick Page Hayman Protesters gathered to demonstrate against Bristol Airport's appeal plans. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Tarisha Finnegan-Clarke, member of the BAAN coordinating committee, said: “This is an example of a business completely in denial about the catastrophic climate changes that are hurtling our way.

“BAAN will be using this appeal to argue for radical transformation. The result of the appeal will test our Government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and their own legally binding carbon targets.

“Unbelievably, Bristol Airport is only one of more than 20 airports in the UK that have plans to expand, therefore what happens at this inquiry will have significant national and international consequences.”

