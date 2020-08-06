Advanced search

Bristol Airport to appeal expansion decision

PUBLISHED: 15:23 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 06 August 2020

An artist's impression of the new terminal at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

An artist's impression of the new terminal at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has confirmed it intends to appeal against North Somerset Council’s decision to refuse its planning application to expand its facilities.

Gates at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol AirportGates at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

The airport applied to increase capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers per year in December 2018.

A special meeting of the council’s planning committee was held in February to consider the airport’s application, when its plans were rejected by councillors. This decision was ratified at a meeting of the committee the following month, as the decision went against officers’ recommendations.

The decision will now be made by an independent planning inspector or, if the appeal is recovered, by the Government.

Bristol Airport said plans to expand its capacity will ‘offer passengers more routes and flights from the

An artist's impression of the road layout at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol AirportAn artist's impression of the road layout at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

South West directly, create jobs, facilitate inward investment and inbound tourism, and support greener and more sustainable, regional economic growth’.

MORE: Campaigners urge airport to drop appeal.

Other items such as improvements to the A38 and the airport’s internal road layout, construction of a new multi-storey car park and extension of the silver zone car parking form part of the plans.

Airport chief executive, David Lees, said: “Expansion at Bristol Airport will spur growth in the South West and increase the rate at which jobs are created, replacing those lost at the airport during the current crisis.

An artist's impression of the pedestrianised forecourt at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol AirportAn artist's impression of the pedestrianised forecourt at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

“Although demand is temporarily suppressed, it is forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming years. The sector has been operating at close to capacity for some time and expansion at regional airports will allow growth to benefit all regions across the UK.

“Approval will give a much-needed boost to the economy in the South West and allow exploration of new route development opportunities in the Middle East and North America.” The council said it will defend its position ‘vigorously’ during any appeal.

Campaigners against the expansion said they were ‘disappointed’ with the airport’s decision to appeal.

For more reaction, pick up a copy of the paper next Thursday.

