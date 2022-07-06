Help improve North Somerset's water quality with hands-on science event

Congresbury Weir is on the River Yeo. Photo by James Griffiths. - Credit: citizenside.com

People are being encouraged to take part in a citizen science event to help improve the quality of waterways in North Somerset.

The Bristol Avon Rivers Trust (BART) is once again calling on the public to take as many water samples as possible in the Bristol Avon catchment.

Previously known as Waterblitz, the event now called Riverblitz, will see people use water testing kits to measure nutrient levels in the water sample taken from a chosen waterbody in the Congresbury Yeo.

From July 11 to 18, scores of anglers, swimmers, kayakers and water enthusiasts will play their part in helping to influence the cleansing of North Somerset's rivers and streams.

Bristol Avon Rivers Trust is running a Citizen Science event. - Credit: BART

On July 17, BART will host a Riverbiltz event for Congresbury between 10am and 2pm, at Millennium Green.

Project manager, Rozy Gray, said: "Rivers and streams are the arteries of our planet, but they face serious challenges.

"Within the Bristol Avon catchment, including the Somerset Frome and its tributaries, we often see nutrient pollution entering watercourses and degrading these important ecosystems and impacting the species that inhabit them.

"Therefore, it is increasingly important to carry out monitoring and work together for rivers.

"The citizen science event is a great opportunity to get back outside and connect with your favourite local river or newly discovered stream.

"Volunteers can take an active role in scientific monitoring, helping us understand the water quality issues in our communities and to help protect these precious environments.

"Many of our beautiful and beloved waterways are in a poor condition as a result of human influence and the impacts we have inflicted upon our rivers and streams.

"We will provide free water testing kits to volunteers which can be used to measure nutrient levels in the water sample taken from a chosen waterbody in the Congresbury Yeo.

The River Yeo in Congresbury. Picture: James Griffiths - Credit: citizenside.com

"High concentrations of nutrients can impact local wildlife which depend on a healthy river. The presence of nutrients may indicate a pollution event nearby or issues deriving from multiple pressures including urban or rural runoff, land use, misconnections and sewage discharge.

"The results will help us target our vital conservation work."

To get involved with event as an individual or as a school or community group, visit bristolavonriverstrust.org/riverblitz/register to register for a free water sampling kit.