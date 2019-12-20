Advanced search

Businesses win tourism awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2019

The Visit Weston with its gold tourism award. Picture: Visit Weston

The Visit Weston with its gold tourism award. Picture: Visit Weston

Archant

A trio of businesses scooped tourism awards at the South West's annual awards evening.

Visit Weston, The Blitz Tearoom and Stonebridge Farm Caravan Park, in Banwell, all won gold awards for its high standards.

The shortlisted entries were announced in October following mystery shopper visits and judging throughout the summer

Caroline Darlington, tourism manager for Visit Weston, the town council's destination marketing team, said: "Visit Weston is honoured to have received the gold award for visitor information service of the year and the silver award for tourism innovation.

"Achieving this prestigious gold award is such a reward for the hard work of our dedicated team at the Visitor Information Centre, we are all thrilled.

"The silver award for tourism innovation is just wonderful, it will spur us on to continually evolve and innovate."

