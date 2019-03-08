CCG picks preferred organisation to run £1billion health contract

Health bosses have chosen the likely winner of a £1billion contract to provide adult community services across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

But people must wait to find out the name of the organisation likely to run NHS services such as community nursing, diabetes support and physiotherapy across the region from April 2020, for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Group (CCG).

The 10-year contract will see a single organisation paid around £100million per year to run dozens of services provided by Bristol Community Health, North Somerset Community Partnership, and Sirona care and health in South Gloucestershire.

NHS commissioners have selected a 'preferred provider' following a tender process but background checks must be ratified.

CCG chief executive Julia Ross said the decision is not a foregone conclusion while the process is ongoing.