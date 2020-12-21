Published: 1:00 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 7:09 AM December 22, 2020

Photo of Bristol Harbour festival taken by Colin Rayner - Credit: Colin Rayner

Bristol events organisers have planned a fun-packed programme of celebrations throughout 2021, following a difficult year which saw many popular annual activities cancelled due to the pandemic.

It will be a welcome relief for people living in the community and local businesses, as the country looks to recover from the lockdowns.

Visitors may well experience a Parisian type creative vibe, with art work displayed along streets, and the light festival brightening the dark winter skies.

Heading off with good cheer, Bristol’s annual Slapstick Festival is taking a new slot and fresh format online in March, so comedy fans around the world can enjoy live and catch shows.

The full programme will be announced in January.

New to the city is ‘A Piece of Banksy’, a tour of the work of popular street artist Banksy.

Award-winning street art tour operator Where the Wall has devised a new smart phone tour app which allows for a Covid-secure self-guided street art experience.

A Piece of Banksy uncovers the story of the elusive street artist and more than 30 years of graffiti art history with 13 audio commentaries in 13 different locations around the city.

It is narrated by Banksy’s mentor John Nation, known also as the Godfather of graffiti.

Media liaison manager at Visit Bristol, Susie Bowers, said: “Bristol Open Doors has launched a smart phone tour app for visitors to download and enjoy three self-guided audio tours of the city.

"The audio tours are narrated by more than 100 Bristolians and explores the street art scene in Bedminster, Hidden Harbour which uncovers 1,000 years of Bristol history; and Historic Bristol which travels around the Temple Quarter area of the city. “

There will be a guided tour of the Seven Saints of St Pauls murals, including a collection of street art pieces celebrating black Bristolians whose activism has changed the city.

Educational charity and visitor attraction ‘We the Curious’ will be reopening with a bold new exhibition called Project What If.

An open date for the project is yet to be confirmed.

It will be the first major science centre exhibition in the UK, which was inspired by 10,000 questions collected from people across the whole of Bristol.

Bristol Light Festival is expected to be held in March 2021, following a successful inaugural event in 2020.

Susie Bowers, added: “Last year’s light festival saw a trail that explored a variety of the city’s streets and parks, including Queen Square, Harbourside, Castle Park, Finzels Reach and Park Street.”

There is also an expected return of interactive art installations including illuminated musical see-saws.



Despite Upfest 2020 being cancelled due to Covid-19, the crew made international headlines with their ‘Hearts in the Park’ campaign; which saw street artists spray paint large hearts in the city’s green spaces all 2 metres apart, to encourage social distancing during the pandemic.

Greta Thunberg street art mural painted by Jody Thomas - Credit: Neil James Brain

The celebration of street art will return to the streets and parks of south Bristol in June after a two-break.

It is Europe’s biggest free street art and graffiti art festival, attracting 250 international artists and more than 25,000 visitors.

The UK’s largest ice skating rink - Planet Ice, is set to open at Cribbs Causeway, in spring 2021.

With capacity to seat 1,300 spectators and kitted out with international standard skating facilities, the rink will host ice sports and become the new home for local ice hockey team, The Bristol Pitbulls.

The city’s iconic Harbour Festival take place in July, with the usual mix of music, maritime fun and markets based around Bristol’s historic and beautiful harbourside; with live performances, family entertainment, circus acts, children’s events, street food and market stalls, with hundreds of sailing ships in the harbour.

Bristol International Balloon festival. Photo by Paul Box - Credit: Paul Box

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta returns to Ashton Court Estate in August; where more than 100 hot air balloons will gather for mass ascents, tethered displays and the highly anticipated night glow spectacles at the largest event of its kind in Europe.

Event details are subject to change due to Government restrictions relating to Covid-19, keep checking relevant websites for updates.