Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images Archant

North Somerset Council is keeping Bristol Road Lower in Weston closed overnight tonight (Monday) due to safety reasons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UPDATE: Bristol Road Lower #WSM will remain closed overnight for safety reasons. Access will be maintained for Residents and Emergency services. Now that we have taken off the existing road surface, we have identified that a more extensive repair is required. pic.twitter.com/kVIXI3U3ue — NS Travel and Roads (@NStravel_roads) January 21, 2019

It will remain open for the emergency services and for people who need to use the road to get to their homes.

A spokesman for the council said a contracted engineer for the unitary authority working on the road encountered a ‘small hole’ and a ‘more extensive repair’ to fix it will start tomorrow (Tuesday).

The spokesman also said once it has been fixed, the engineer will aim to have to road surface back on by Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.twitter.com/nstravel_roads?lang=en