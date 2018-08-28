Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

PUBLISHED: 17:49 21 January 2019

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Archant

North Somerset Council is keeping Bristol Road Lower in Weston closed overnight tonight (Monday) due to safety reasons.

It will remain open for the emergency services and for people who need to use the road to get to their homes.

A spokesman for the council said a contracted engineer for the unitary authority working on the road encountered a ‘small hole’ and a ‘more extensive repair’ to fix it will start tomorrow (Tuesday).

The spokesman also said once it has been fixed, the engineer will aim to have to road surface back on by Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.twitter.com/nstravel_roads?lang=en

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Support surges for Mendips trail hunting ban

Support for a campaign to ban trail hunting in the Mendips has skyrocketed.

Campaign launched for ‘world-class seafront leisure pool’ in Weston

Tropicana view of pool and slides with Weston in the background.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Support surges for Mendips trail hunting ban

Support for a campaign to ban trail hunting in the Mendips has skyrocketed.

Campaign launched for ‘world-class seafront leisure pool’ in Weston

Tropicana view of pool and slides with Weston in the background.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Winscombe still waiting for first away win as Crediton dig deeper for win in Devon

Stuart Warren on his way to a try for Winscombe at Crediton (pic John Podpadec)

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Dymond

Voluntary groups given £3million for community health services

The new health services will help people to remain independent and relieve pressure on hospitals and GPs.

Strictly Fun Dancing tickets go on sale this week

The contestants of Strictly Fun Dancing for Weston Hospicecare.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists