Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’
PUBLISHED: 17:49 21 January 2019
Archant
North Somerset Council is keeping Bristol Road Lower in Weston closed overnight tonight (Monday) due to safety reasons.
It will remain open for the emergency services and for people who need to use the road to get to their homes.
A spokesman for the council said a contracted engineer for the unitary authority working on the road encountered a ‘small hole’ and a ‘more extensive repair’ to fix it will start tomorrow (Tuesday).
The spokesman also said once it has been fixed, the engineer will aim to have to road surface back on by Tuesday.
For more information, visit www.twitter.com/nstravel_roads?lang=en