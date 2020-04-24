NHS workers receive ‘thank you’ cards from Weston pupils

The cards are currently on display in the BRI's staffroom. Ashcombe priamry School

Ashcombe Primary School students sent the cards to the BRI.

Primary school students from Weston have sent Thank You cards to NHS staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary’s A&E department, for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashcombe Primary School students made the cards after attending the key worker childcare club, during lockdown.

The cards have been put on display in the BRI’s staffroom.

Ashcombe’s headteacher John Clark said: “The cards made by our key worker childcare club is a small gesture that can go a long way during this difficult time, and we hope we put a smile on the faces of the NHS workers at Bristol Royal Infirmary.”

The school has also announced its plans to launch the Jill Dando News Centre.

The newly-founded news hub will see Ashcombe Primary School, along with other schools and academies in the area, reporting on good news within the school.