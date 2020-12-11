Tier three restrictions stops charity flight going ahead

Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2020

Bristol and Wessex Flying Club will use the Redbird Flight Simulator to cover the UK in 24-hours for charity. - Credit: Bristol and Wessex Flying Club

A 24-hour charity flight simulation has been cancelled due to North Somerset's tier three restrictions.

Bristol and Wessex Flying Club had planned to conduct the flight on December 16 - raising more than £400 for the Above And Beyond charity.

However, the decision has been made to reschedule the event - though confirming a second date has been tricky, the club's general manager revealed.

The club's general manager, Jeremy Daniels, said: "The club has not decided on another date and will not be able to until there is a clearer picture with the tier system.

"We do not want to give a date and have to postpone again - we may have a better idea of when we can host the flight on December 16."

Fourteen instructors and students were due to fly 1,600 miles across the UK for the challenge, using the redbird flight simulator.

The flying club's crowdfunding page has since been frozen - with a notice saying any donations made will be refunded.

For updates on the event, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bristol-wessex