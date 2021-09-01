Weston pub to host music festival this weekend
- Credit: Archant
A Weston pub will host a weekend of live music at its town centre venue.
Yardi Gras Festival begins today (Thursday) at The Brit Bar, in High Street.
You will need a ticket to each show to be able to attend.
On Thursday, Samantics, Shoto Daito, Shake The Geek and Buffalo Brothers will perform from 8-11pm. 8.00 - 23.00 | £5 + booking fee | 18+
The following evening, The Hoosiers, The Scribes, Oli Boorman and Karl G will play in the pub's yard from 6-11pm.
On Saturday, Datura Roots Collective, John D Revelator, China & Danners, Kezia, Senna Weeks Band and more will play from noon to 12am.
The festival concludes on Sunday with a free family friendly show. The Drystones, Common Animals, Ash Tucket, Johnny Edgar and more will play from noon to 11pm.
To purchase tickets for the shows, visit The Brit Bar's Facebook page.