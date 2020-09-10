British Airways staff lobby MP over ‘brutal fire and rehire’

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman (c) copyright newzulu.com

British Airways (BA) staff are calling on Weston’s MP to join more than 230 MPs who have pledged to review BA’s ‘fire and rehire’ policy on thousands of its staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

MPs are calling for a review of the airline’s landing and take-off slots as BA seeks to fire its workforce and rehire those that survive on inferior contracts.

BA Betrayal campaigners are taking the fight to Weston’s MP John Penrose to increase the pressure on the Government to act.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Many thousands of BA workers are being subjected to the most brutal ‘fire and rehire’ strategy. British Airways is a national disgrace and actions against them will continue.

“So far, more than 230 MPs have added their name to our call for BA’s privileged landing slots to be reviewed and the numbers continue to grow.

“BA’s scorched earth approach will have consequences.”