Advanced search

British Airways staff lobby MP over ‘brutal fire and rehire’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 September 2020

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

(c) copyright newzulu.com

British Airways (BA) staff are calling on Weston’s MP to join more than 230 MPs who have pledged to review BA’s ‘fire and rehire’ policy on thousands of its staff.

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBritish Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

MPs are calling for a review of the airline’s landing and take-off slots as BA seeks to fire its workforce and rehire those that survive on inferior contracts.

BA Betrayal campaigners are taking the fight to Weston’s MP John Penrose to increase the pressure on the Government to act.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Many thousands of BA workers are being subjected to the most brutal ‘fire and rehire’ strategy. British Airways is a national disgrace and actions against them will continue.

“So far, more than 230 MPs have added their name to our call for BA’s privileged landing slots to be reviewed and the numbers continue to grow.

“BA’s scorched earth approach will have consequences.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Latest from the Weston Mercury

British Airways staff lobby MP over ‘brutal fire and rehire’

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Prestigious title for Mendip Spring’s Davina Xanh

Mendip Spring's Davina Xanh celebrates winning the English Girls' Amateur Strokeplay Championship

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club thank NHS staff with fun day

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a special day for NHS staff

Young winner at Worlebury as Blackman and Bourton also celebrate club triumphs

Emma Bourton (left) won the gross and nett championship titles at Worlebury, with captain Sue Tarry (centre) and runner-up Sue Sokol (right)

There is a ‘real connection’ at Weston says player assistant manager Laird

Weston did the double over Dorchester Town last season including a 2-1 win over The Magpies in The Seagulls final league game before the pandemic. Picture: Will.T.Photography