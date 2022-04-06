Highbridge brothers to climb Mount Snowdon for Parkinson’s UK

Brothers Lincoln, aged seven, and Abel, aged five, pictured climbing Pen y Fan - the highest peak in South Wales. - Credit: Jodie Moss

Two young brothers from Highbridge are set to climb the highest peak in England and Wales after raising more than £1,000 for a charity 'close to their hearts'.

Lincoln, aged seven, and Abel Moss, five, set a challenge to climb Mount Snowdon after climbing Pen y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales, last month.

The two boys are in primary school and have already smashed their target of £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

They wanted to fundraise for the charity after their 'great big nanny' was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 20 years ago and want to help people just like her.

Their great grandmother has now developed Parkinson’s-related dementia and lives at a local nursing home.

Lincoln and Abel have so far raised £1,172 and are now hoping to reach £1,500 by the time they start climbing Mount Snowdon.

Mother, Jodie Moss, said: "We are so proud of the boys for doing so well with their walking and fundraising, while helping to make a difference to the lives of people like their great grandmother.

"The boys got to the top of Pen y Fan, despite it being freezing - they were amazing. Now they are looking forward to conquering Snowdon.

"They are completely over the moon to have raised so much money for Parkinson’s UK and a cause so close to our hearts. It feels wonderful for us to give back to a charity that is so special to us all."

Lincoln said: "We want to help Parkinson's UK by climbing the mountains because we want to help our nanny. It makes me feel nervous, tired but good inside and it will be worth it."

Abel said: "It makes me feel happy to help people, it's nice to help people. People are poorly with Parkinson's and we really need to help them."

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no known cure. The disease that affects around 145,000 people in the UK.

Regional fundraiser for the South West at Parkinson’s UK, Melissa Rankin, said: "We want to say a big thank you to Lincoln and Abel for taking on this incredible challenge - we wish them the very best of luck.

"Fundraisers like Lincoln and Abel help us drive forward the research we need, as well as fund vital support to help people with Parkinson’s to live well."

To donate, visit the JustGiving website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jodie-moss4.