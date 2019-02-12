Railway bridge repairs required

One of the most recognisable bridges in the West needs repairs.

Network Rail wants to improve the brickwork, drainage and waterproofing of Devil’s Bridge, near Bleadon, which was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

It was built in the mid-19th century and spans the train line near Weston Railway Station.

Network Rail said in its application: “The original Great Western Railway was part of the ‘pioneering phase’ of railway development.

“It was built at the initiative of Bristol businessmen and industrialists who recognised that a railway link to London and the rest of the country would help invigorate their city’s economy.

“It is therefore closely associated with one of our greatest engineers and forms a highly significant component of one of the greatest engineering achievements of the 19th century.”

The work needs permission to be granted by North Somerset Council as it is listed as a heritage site.