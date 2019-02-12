Advanced search

Railway bridge repairs required

PUBLISHED: 20:59 01 March 2019

Devil's Bridge as of 2009.

Devil's Bridge as of 2009.

Archant

One of the most recognisable bridges in the West needs repairs.

Network Rail wants to improve the brickwork, drainage and waterproofing of Devil’s Bridge, near Bleadon, which was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

It was built in the mid-19th century and spans the train line near Weston Railway Station.

Network Rail said in its application: “The original Great Western Railway was part of the ‘pioneering phase’ of railway development.

“It was built at the initiative of Bristol businessmen and industrialists who recognised that a railway link to London and the rest of the country would help invigorate their city’s economy.

“It is therefore closely associated with one of our greatest engineers and forms a highly significant component of one of the greatest engineering achievements of the 19th century.”

The work needs permission to be granted by North Somerset Council as it is listed as a heritage site.

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

‘Nightmare’ road layout sees council criticised

Mike Trinder with Cllr Denise Hunt. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

