Avid photographers capture pictures of Weston's beauty for iWitness24/7

An Autumn walk around Sand Point (c) copyright newzulu.com

September has, largely, been blessed by blue skies and budding photographers have been keen to make the most of it.

With autumnal weather on the cards, the final few summer-like days have got lots of iWitness24 contributors out and about.

Mike Jerrett was one of the busier photographers this week.

He ventured out to Sand Point and got some gorgeous snaps of the countryside and seafront.

Those who prefer the high seas to dry land were also photographed this week.

Derek Hitchins saw lots of sailors out at sea and got some terrific pictures.

He also spotted the donkeys getting a well-deserved rest on the beach.

The well-cared for animals are a regular sight on Weston's seafront during the summer months.

The summer season may be coming to an end for the donkeys, but it has not stopped a glorious sunset being photographed this week.

…lead by a handsome yawl…no "ketching" him! …lead by a handsome yawl…no "ketching" him!

Zara Britton, while out walking her dog Narla, produced our favourite one this week as she headed to Knightstone Island and Marine Lake

To view more photographs, or to upload your own and have a chance of appearing in the paper, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk













































































































































































































































































