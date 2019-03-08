Advanced search

Avid photographers capture pictures of Weston's beauty for iWitness24/7

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 September 2019

An Autumn walk around Sand Point

September has, largely, been blessed by blue skies and budding photographers have been keen to make the most of it.

With autumnal weather on the cards, the final few summer-like days have got lots of iWitness24 contributors out and about.

Mike Jerrett was one of the busier photographers this week.

He ventured out to Sand Point and got some gorgeous snaps of the countryside and seafront.

Those who prefer the high seas to dry land were also photographed this week.

Derek Hitchins saw lots of sailors out at sea and got some terrific pictures.

He also spotted the donkeys getting a well-deserved rest on the beach.

The well-cared for animals are a regular sight on Weston's seafront during the summer months.

The summer season may be coming to an end for the donkeys, but it has not stopped a glorious sunset being photographed this week.

Zara Britton, while out walking her dog Narla, produced our favourite one this week as she headed to Knightstone Island and Marine Lake

