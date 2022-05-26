HGV crashes into BUILDING in Banwell

The building at the corner of West Street and Church Street was damaged by a lorry. - Credit: Paul Burns Photography Ltd

A building in a North Somerset village was struck by an HGV - causing substantial damage to the frontage and overhead power lines.

The drama unfolded at just before 5pm on Monday (May 23) on the corner of West Street and Church Street, in Banwell.

An Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "At 5pm, one on-call crew from Winscombe fire station was called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a HGV and a building on West Street.

"On arrival, firefighters found a lorry had struck a building.

"The crew cordoned off the area and handed the incident over to police who remained in attendance until the electricity board and structural engineer arrived."

It is believed the lorry had tried to navigate down Riverside when it struck the building.

The HGV also damaged overhead power lines which Western Power Distribution made safe later that day after many homes in the village was left without power for the rest of the day.

A witness to the event said: "A lorry with a crane on the back travelled down Riverside then onto Church Street, turned left onto the narrow’s where it destroyed the shop with the rear end of the lorry whilst turning.

"The looney then carried onto East Street without stopping.

"Over the past three weeks two parked cars on East Street have been written off by cars hitting them travelling west, and an Asda delivery van smashed into a house at the crossroads.

"A lorry also damaged The Bell Inn while stuck at the crossroads, all in the last three weeks - what on earth is going on?"