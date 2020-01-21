Advanced search

Historic Weston stationery store becomes listed building

PUBLISHED: 17:04 21 January 2020

The building has been listed grade II this month

The building has been listed grade II this month

Archant

A historic building in Weston has been listed as Grade II.

The listing of the building, which houses WH Smith, in High Street, was done by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

The designation came as part of the Great Weston Heritage Action Zone, which is 'unlocking the economic potential of Weston's historic town centre'.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for Business, Economy and Employment at North Somerset Council, said: "We're delighted this impressive building has been recognised for its stunning architecture and its recent restoration.

"WHSmith's work is an example of how we can improve the town's architectural heritage and celebrate some of our truly remarkable buildings.

"WHSmith has demonstrated a real faith in Weston, and we applaud its commitment to our High Street."

