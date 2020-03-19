Buildings fire damaged after suspected arson attack

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze yesterday (Wednesday). Picture: Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station Burnham Fire Station

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been released under investigation after a fire broke out across a number of derelict buildings yesterday (Wednesday).

Two fire crews from Burnham and one from Bridgwater tackled the blaze in Highbridge, in Clyce Road, and crews arrived at the scene at around 5.30pm.

Firefighters used jets to extinguish the fire, and the blaze spread across five properties in the street.

The fire service re-inspected the homes in daylight and involved police due to suspicion of arson.

A 14-year-old boy has since been released under investigation following the incident.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “At 5.35pm yesterday (Wednesday), officers on patrol in Highbridge came across a fire in Clyde Road.

“The fire service were called and a number of residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while the incident was dealt with.

“Damage was caused to a number of buildings and we’re treating the fire as suspicious and we are working with fire investigators to determine the cause.

“Specialist crime scene investigators will examine the scene while officers will also carry out house to house enquiries and review any CCTV footage from the area as part of our inquiry.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been released under investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Clyde Road area shortly before the incident is asked to call us on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference number 5220064873.