News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Bungalow in Somerset village damaged by fire

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:32 AM July 4, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, in West Huntspill - Credit: Archant

A bungalow was damaged by fire on Sunday morning (July 3).

Three fire crews, from Burnham on Sea and Bridgwater, were sent to West Huntspill at just before 7.15am to reports of smoke coming from a property.

"On arrival, crews found the single storey semi detached bungalow well alight and got to work using two breathing apparatus sets and one hose reel jet," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson. 

"After a period of time, equipment was increased to four breathing apparatus sets, two main jets and one hose reel jet."

The fire was in a conservatory measuring 5m by 5m, they added, which was 100% damaged by fire. 

The bungalow complex, measuring 20m by 40m, was 5% damaged by fire and 10% damaged by smoke. 

Burnham News

Don't Miss

Kerry Cope directs traffic on Marine Parade, Weston, after motorists left the Air Festival.

Weston Air Festival

WATCH: Moment unlikely heroine saves the day at Weston Air Show

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
John and Pat Bowditch was targeted during the night of the air show. 

Weston Air Festival

Thugs targeted elderly couple's motorhome as they slept during Weston...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Michael Vowles has been jailed for 12 months

Man jailed over theft and fraud at Worle butchers

Paul Jones

person
Keepers Gate Forest School, Weston. 

Forest school 'like no other' is helping change the lives of children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon