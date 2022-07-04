Bungalow in Somerset village damaged by fire

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, in West Huntspill - Credit: Archant

A bungalow was damaged by fire on Sunday morning (July 3).

Three fire crews, from Burnham on Sea and Bridgwater, were sent to West Huntspill at just before 7.15am to reports of smoke coming from a property.

"On arrival, crews found the single storey semi detached bungalow well alight and got to work using two breathing apparatus sets and one hose reel jet," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"After a period of time, equipment was increased to four breathing apparatus sets, two main jets and one hose reel jet."

The fire was in a conservatory measuring 5m by 5m, they added, which was 100% damaged by fire.

The bungalow complex, measuring 20m by 40m, was 5% damaged by fire and 10% damaged by smoke.