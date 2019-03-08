Council trials seagull-proof bag initiative
PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 July 2019
Burnham and Highbridge Town Council
A council is trialling seagull-proof bags to stop birds pecking plastic sacks apart and spreading rubbish across a town's streets.
Burnham and Highbridge Town Council admits it has problems associated with both towns' gull populations, which it is taking action to address.
The council has sourced 20 gull-proof rubbish bags from Somerset Waste Partnership, which can be used as part of its trial.
The bags are made from a heavy-duty, gull-proof material and will hold up to four rubbish sacks ready for the towns' fortnightly waste collections.
People can collect a free bag if they are unable to keep a black wheelie bin at their home due to lack of storage space.
One bag per household will be given to those who apply for it on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The trial's performance feedback will be sought in March 2020.