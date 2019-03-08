Council trials seagull-proof bag initiative

A seagull-proof bag initiative is being introduced in a Somerset town.Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

A council is trialling seagull-proof bags to stop birds pecking plastic sacks apart and spreading rubbish across a town's streets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council admits it has problems associated with both towns' gull populations, which it is taking action to address.

The council has sourced 20 gull-proof rubbish bags from Somerset Waste Partnership, which can be used as part of its trial.

The bags are made from a heavy-duty, gull-proof material and will hold up to four rubbish sacks ready for the towns' fortnightly waste collections.

People can collect a free bag if they are unable to keep a black wheelie bin at their home due to lack of storage space.

One bag per household will be given to those who apply for it on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The trial's performance feedback will be sought in March 2020.