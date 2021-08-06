Parkrun returns to Burnham and Highbridge

Published: 3:09 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 3:12 PM August 6, 2021

People are being encouraged to take part in the free weekly parkruns at Apex Park in Highbridge.

Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun restarted on July 24, with scores of runners heading to the wildlife park to take on the 5km.

The 729 parkruns across the UK were put on hold due to Covid, but events have now resumed and runners are being encouraged to join in with the weekly event.

Reg Huxtable, co-event director of the Burnham and Highbridge parkrun and Burnham Harriers Running Club, said: "We are grateful to Sedgemoor District Council for the weekly use of Apex Park. Parkrun is not just for serious runners, it is for anyone looking to get a bit fitter whether by walking, jogging or running the 5kms.

"Parkrun only happens because dedicated teams of volunteers turn out 52 weeks a year on a Saturday morning to organise and manage the event.

"Young and old, there can never be enough of these valuable people and thus we appeal to everybody interested to join our team, join our roster of volunteers and help out."

Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun was set up in June 2015, and takes place every Saturday at 9am in Apex Park, in Marine Drive. People will need to register if they have not taken part in a parkrun before.

The run starts on the pathway between the BMX track and the main car park. Athletes then make their way through the park, along the Brue River bank, out and back along the Esplanade, returning onto the river bank and back through Apex Park.

A Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman said: "We are very happy to be working with the Burnham-on-Sea Harriers and parkrun UK to offer this opportunity to local residents and visitors.

"This is a great, free, opportunity for anyone keen to take up running, jogging or power walking with a group of like-minded people."

The event is organised by a core team of parkrun volunteers, supported by the Burnham-on-Sea Harriers Running Club, and Burnham on Sea and District Lions Club.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or participating, can register with parkrun at http://www.parkrun.org.uk/burnhamandhighbridge/