Make your nominations for community’s civic awards

A town council is looking for nominations for this year’s civic awards.

Burnham and Highbridge town mayor Mike Facey has opened the awards to people who have made an ‘outstanding contribution’ to people in their community.

The accolades are given to those who have also made a ‘real and positive difference’ to life in Burnham and Highbridge.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by to Covid-19, the date and time of the award ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

However, Cllr Facey is keen to ensure people don’t miss out on the opportunity for their good works to be recognised and hopes to see the awards being gifted during his time as mayor.

He said “I look forward to welcoming the award winners to a special ceremony once the current restrictions are lifted and it’s safe to get together once again.

“I hope this will be permitted during my time as mayor, but even if an event can’t go ahead in the coming months the most important thing is to ensure that residents don’t miss out on the acknowledgement they rightfully deserve.”

People may receive nominations if they have helped neighbours in need, coached a sports team, or volunteered at youth or community groups in the area.

They could also organise local activities and community events, help in schools, libraries, and hubs or run cultural and social events.

Last year, more than 18 nominations were made, celebrating the ‘tireless support and dedication’ of people in both communities.

The council says if people would like to nominate someone for a civic award, that person must have provided services of an exceptional nature for a significant period of time; and have provided services, which have been of benefit to people within the parish, but not be nominated for providing a service that constitutes their usual activity as a business.

In order to allow the council to consider all entries, the closing date for nominations is July 31.

To complete a nomination form online, log on to www.burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/forms/civic-awards-online-nomination-form.

To refer to the criteria for nominations, see the Burnham Town Council website.