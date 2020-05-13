Town council elects mayor for 2020/21

A town council has elected a new mayor for 2020/21.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council elected Mike Facey to succeed planning committee chairman Andy Brewer at a virtual meeting on May 4.

Mr Facey said he is ‘honoured and delighted’ to take up the role and under ‘no illusions about the task ahead’ given the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the community.

He has owned a business in Burnham for more than 30 years, Mike Facey Plumbing & Heating Contractors, and looks forward to serving the town in the year ahead.

Mike said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been invited to take on the role of town mayor.

“These are strange and unprecedented times, and I am under no illusions about the task ahead.

“I know that my time as mayor will be full of challenges. My focus right now is to take a civic lead to help the council look to the future at a post-coronavirus community, when we can embark on a recovery plan.

“The council, town clerk and officers will rely on their excellent relationships with the district and county council to work together for the benefit of our towns.”

Mr Facey was born and grew up in Burnham and he went to school in Highbridge at St Johns and later at King Alfred’s.

He has worked with the community in a number of roles over the years. He chaired the Burnham Round Table for more than 15 years and has worked with the town carnival to collect thousands of pounds for charity.

He sat on the Burnham & Highbridge Medical Equipment Fund committee, which was set up to raise money to supply equipment to medical centres, and was an ex-member of Burnham Rugby Club, helping to raise a large grant for the club to upgrade the clubhouse.

The council thanked Cllr Andy Brewer for undertaking the role over the past year – he will continue as chairman of the authority’s planning committee.

He said: “I have met some great people in our community and had the pleasure of meeting other councillors and dignitaries.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to have served as chairman of the planning committee and mayor for the past 12 months, and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.”