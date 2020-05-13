Advanced search

Town council elects mayor for 2020/21

PUBLISHED: 12:01 13 May 2020

Cllr Mike Facey has become mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Cllr Mike Facey has become mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

A town council has elected a new mayor for 2020/21.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council elected Mike Facey to succeed planning committee chairman Andy Brewer at a virtual meeting on May 4.

Mr Facey said he is ‘honoured and delighted’ to take up the role and under ‘no illusions about the task ahead’ given the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the community.

He has owned a business in Burnham for more than 30 years, Mike Facey Plumbing & Heating Contractors, and looks forward to serving the town in the year ahead.

Mike said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been invited to take on the role of town mayor.

“These are strange and unprecedented times, and I am under no illusions about the task ahead.

“I know that my time as mayor will be full of challenges. My focus right now is to take a civic lead to help the council look to the future at a post-coronavirus community, when we can embark on a recovery plan.

“The council, town clerk and officers will rely on their excellent relationships with the district and county council to work together for the benefit of our towns.”

Mr Facey was born and grew up in Burnham and he went to school in Highbridge at St Johns and later at King Alfred’s.

He has worked with the community in a number of roles over the years. He chaired the Burnham Round Table for more than 15 years and has worked with the town carnival to collect thousands of pounds for charity.

He sat on the Burnham & Highbridge Medical Equipment Fund committee, which was set up to raise money to supply equipment to medical centres, and was an ex-member of Burnham Rugby Club, helping to raise a large grant for the club to upgrade the clubhouse.

The council thanked Cllr Andy Brewer for undertaking the role over the past year – he will continue as chairman of the authority’s planning committee.

He said: “I have met some great people in our community and had the pleasure of meeting other councillors and dignitaries.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to have served as chairman of the planning committee and mayor for the past 12 months, and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Town council elects mayor for 2020/21

Cllr Mike Facey has become mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

One quarter of care homes in North Somerset have had cases of coronavirus

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust
Drive 24