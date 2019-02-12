Gala auction raises more than £3k for charities

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Bill Hancock with guests at a charity auction. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Mayor Bill Hancock held his second charity auction, raising more than £3,000 for good causes in the area.

He hailed it a ‘fantastic’ evening and hopes the event will ‘keep going’ under the guidance of a new mayor next year.

The theme for the event, held on February 16, was clean and safe beaches, and charities including Burnham’s RNLI, BARB and Litter Free Coast & Sea Somerset will benefit from the funds.

The mayor said: “It was a fantastic night had by everyone and we managed to raise £3,322.

“The event was sold-out and we could have had twice as many tickets.”

“Last year we raised money for children with special needs, and I hope the funds will make a difference.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped us run the auction, and I hope someone will keep it going next year.”