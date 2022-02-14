Major roadworks finished in HALF projected time - to beat half-term

Mobile homes were helped through the site during the works - Credit: Wessex Water

Roadworks on a major route in Burnham have been finished ahead of schedule - to beat the half-term break.

An extensive sewer upgrade on a section of the B3140 Berrow Road was due to take 12 weeks.

But in a bid to have the road fully open for half-term, Wessex Water cut the deadline in half, pledging to finish the work in just six weeks.

And on Friday (February 11), they did just that, with the road re-opening to traffic.

The project, which got underway in early January, saw ageing sewer pipes replaced.

The work was originally due to conclude after 12 weeks - in April - but after listening to the concerns of residents and businesses, Wessex Water redrafted their plans and employed innovative techniques such as vacuum excavation and lengthened working hours to allow the scheme to be finished in half that time.

A spokesperson said: "We're pleased that we have been able to complete what was an extensive piece of work to prolong the life of this sewer and get this important road back open for the community and local business as quickly as possible.

"Our teams have worked long days, often under floodlights and at weekends, to complete this project and keep it to a tight schedule.

"They also had to work around a gas main on the same route and within an enclosed space due to the installation of sound barriers to reduce the effect on the surrounding area.

The work was completed in six weeks - cut from a target of 12 - Credit: Wessex Water

"A kilometre of deep-lying sewer was lined in three weeks, increasing its life by at least 50 years. By using new and innovative ‘no-dig’ technology, they have managed to complete work that could have taken multiple teams at least a year to finish at greater expense.

"We were conscious of the effect a longer-term project would have had on residents and businesses, already dealing with challenges of the pandemic, and we thank them and Somerset County Council’s Highways team for their co-operation and understanding, as well as their collaborative work to help ensure we could get this done prior to the school holidays."

As well as a diversion via East Brent in place for the course of the work, Wessex Water also provided a bus to Berrow CofE Primary School to transport children from south of the closure, via the diversion route.

The company and council also worked closely with the owners of nearby caravan parks to ensure scheduled arrivals of motorhomes could continue despite the road closure.

More than 20 static homes were marshalled around the road closure during the course of the project.

