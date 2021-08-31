Free lifeguard sessions on Burnham Beach
- Credit: RNLI
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) will run free lifeguard sessions on Burnham beach this weekend (September 4).
Anyone over the age of 16 can join the taster sessions which introduce budding lifeguards to a range of rescue equipment and skills handed out by Somerset's lifeguard team.
The group's supervisor told the Mercury it was looking to recruit following a busy summer.
Luke Penman said: "The lifeguard team have had a busy summer keeping people safe on our beaches.
"As we draw to the end of the season, we are looking ahead to next year.
"Working as an RNLI lifeguard is a job like no other, where no two days are the same. You could be part of a team that helps keep people safe whilst enjoying their time on the beach with friends and family. "
During the free session, visitors will learn how to paddle a rescue board and be introduced to CPR.
No prior training is required, although you must be a confident swimmer.
The session will run from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday.
For more information, email luke_penman@rnli.org.uk