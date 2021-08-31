News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Free lifeguard sessions on Burnham Beach

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM August 31, 2021   
RNLI Somerset hosting free life guard session

RNLI Somerset will host a free lifeguard training session on Burnham Beach. - Credit: RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) will run free lifeguard sessions on Burnham beach this weekend (September 4).

Anyone over the age of 16 can join the taster sessions which introduce budding lifeguards to a range of rescue equipment and skills handed out by Somerset's lifeguard team.

Burnham-on-Sea hosting free lifeguard sessions

Somerset RNLI Lifeguard team - Credit: Somerset RNLI lifeguard team

The group's supervisor told the Mercury it was looking to recruit following a busy summer.

Luke Penman said: "The lifeguard team have had a busy summer keeping people safe on our beaches.

"As we draw to the end of the season, we are looking ahead to next year.

"Working as an RNLI lifeguard is a job like no other, where no two days are the same. You could be part of a team that helps keep people safe whilst enjoying their time on the beach with friends and family. "

Sign up for free lifeguard training

RNLI will provide equipment and have asked visitors to bring a swimming costume or trunks, a towel and a drink. - Credit: RNLI

During the free session, visitors will learn how to paddle a rescue board and be introduced to CPR.

Most Read

  1. 1 Go ahead secured for £11million Weston seafront scheme
  2. 2 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
  3. 3 New faces voted onto board of directors at Hornets RFC
  1. 4 Star Wars characters out in force in Weston
  2. 5 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  3. 6 Whirligig festival returns to Weston
  4. 7 Additional parking to be introduced in Weston town centre
  5. 8 Play Your Way across North Somerset
  6. 9 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
  7. 10 Weston Pride founder selected for UK inclusions officer role

No prior training is required, although you must be a confident swimmer.

The session will run from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday.

For more information, email luke_penman@rnli.org.uk


Summer
Burnham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kitty Jones 100th birthday

Weston woman celebrates a century with helicopter flight

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Busy Weston beach

Coronavirus

Covid warning as crowds expected to flock to North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
The Edithmead roundabout near Junction 22 of the M5 - Google Maps - 230621 (1)

North Somerset Council

Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed

Daniel Mumby

person
Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council

Media

Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Carrington Walker

person