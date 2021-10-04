Witnesses needed following fatal crash on beach
- Credit: Archant
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has issued an appeal for witnesses to get in touch following a fatal motocross bike collision on Burnham Beach earlier today (Monday).
Emergency services were called to the beach shortly before 7am before a man, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's family have been notified.
A section of The Esplanade near the southern end of the beach, where the collision happened, was taped off by police. An area at the Sailing Club was off-limits while officers investigated the scene.
Police were joined on the scene by the fire service, ambulance, Coastguard and BARB.
The force also confirmed that a second man was taken into hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police should call 101 and give reference number 5221230960.
