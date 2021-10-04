News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Witnesses needed following fatal crash on beach

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:50 PM October 4, 2021   
Police asked for witnesses to come forward. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Avon and Somerset Police has asked for witnesses to get in touch following a fatal collision on Burnham Beach. - Credit: Archant

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has issued an appeal for witnesses to get in touch following a fatal motocross bike collision on Burnham Beach earlier today (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the beach shortly before 7am before a man, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family have been notified.

Burnham beach.

Police arrived on Burnham Beach at 6.50am. - Credit: Archant

A section of The Esplanade near the southern end of the beach, where the collision happened, was taped off by police. An area at the Sailing Club was off-limits while officers investigated the scene.

Police were joined on the scene by the fire service, ambulance, Coastguard and BARB.

The force also confirmed that a second man was taken into hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police should call 101 and give reference number 5221230960.

Most Read

  1. 1 Witnesses needed following fatal crash on beach
  2. 2 CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in town centre
  3. 3 Park's public toilets to reopen and be relocated 'as soon as possible'
  1. 4 Beautiful, modernised family bungalow in pretty village
  2. 5 David Dickinson to bring TV show to Weston
  3. 6 Vaccination roll out at Hans Price
  4. 7 M5 caravan park expansion approved
  5. 8 Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend
  6. 9 North Somerset celebrates Libraries Week
  7. 10 Gates to be replaced as work continues to reopen Marine Lake
Avon and Somerset Police
Burnham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yeo Valley wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show with first ever fully organic exhibit.

Farming

North Somerset farm wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show

Carrington Walker

person
Pug

Mercury launches quest to find Pet of the Year

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Oktoberfest beer festival visiting Weston

Media

Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Hospicecare raises £25k through Grand Pier beach walk

Weston seafront

PICTURES: Weston Moonlight Beach Walk raises £25,000

Carrington Walker

person