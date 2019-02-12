Coastguard warns of dangers of wave-dodging

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water when it is rough. Picture: Terry Kelly (c) copyright newzulu.com

Burnham Coastguard is warning people not to risk their lives by wave-dodging.

The rescue team has witnessed youngsters running in and out of the water to dodge the waves in the aftermath of Storm Freya.

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water during rough weather.

A spokesman for Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We would like to remind everyone that wave-dodging can seem like a harmless bit of fun but can ultimately have serious consequences.

“The water is extremely cold, the force of the waves can and did in this instance knock people off their feet with even just a few inches of water being able to do so, and there could be hidden debris such as bits of tree or other marine waste.

“We would also urge that if you spot anyone that you feel may be in danger to not hesitate and dial 999 immediately.”