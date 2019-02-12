Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coastguard warns of dangers of wave-dodging

PUBLISHED: 07:52 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 05 March 2019

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water when it is rough. Picture: Terry Kelly

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water when it is rough. Picture: Terry Kelly

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Burnham Coastguard is warning people not to risk their lives by wave-dodging.

The rescue team has witnessed youngsters running in and out of the water to dodge the waves in the aftermath of Storm Freya.

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water during rough weather.

A spokesman for Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We would like to remind everyone that wave-dodging can seem like a harmless bit of fun but can ultimately have serious consequences.

“The water is extremely cold, the force of the waves can and did in this instance knock people off their feet with even just a few inches of water being able to do so, and there could be hidden debris such as bits of tree or other marine waste.

“We would also urge that if you spot anyone that you feel may be in danger to not hesitate and dial 999 immediately.”

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Thatchers equips next generation with skills needed for workplace

Thatchers' apprentices in one of the business' orchards.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Thatchers equips next generation with skills needed for workplace

Thatchers' apprentices in one of the business' orchards.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Excitement grows at Cleeve as season draws closer

Cleeve's first team celebrate promotion in 2018

Coastguard warns of dangers of wave-dodging

The coastguard is warning people to stay out of the water when it is rough. Picture: Terry Kelly

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Rugby: Yatton under-15s make mark on Minehead rivals

Action from Yatton under-15s clash with Minehead

Cricket: Somerset appoint new bowling coaches

Zimbabwe's Heath Streak sweeps a ball from South African bowler Paul Adams, as wicketkeeper Mark Boucher looks on at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (pic Tom Hevezi/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists